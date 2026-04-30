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Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VUS hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$121.96 (last C$121.96) on Thursday and was up about 1.2% with 4,471 shares changing hands.
  • The ETF is trading above both its 50-day (C$115.79) and 200-day (C$116.51) moving averages, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • The fund is a CAD-hedged Vanguard product that passively tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index by investing in a U.S.-domiciled Vanguard fund.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged).

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$121.96 and last traded at C$121.96, with a volume of 4471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.65.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$115.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.51.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF CAD-hedged the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index CAD-hedged the Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S. domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc U.S. domiciled Vanguard Fund, that seeks to track the CRSP US Total Market Index.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Right Now?

Before you consider Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) wasn't on the list.

While Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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