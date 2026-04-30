Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

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Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 1.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) ( TSE:VUS Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$121.96 and last traded at C$121.96, with a volume of 4471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$115.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.51.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF CAD-hedged the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index CAD-hedged the Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S. domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc U.S. domiciled Vanguard Fund, that seeks to track the CRSP US Total Market Index.

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