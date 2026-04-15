Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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View Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of VREX stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 4,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $261,233. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,989,847 shares of the company's stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 126,396 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,632,525 shares of the company's stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,674 shares of the company's stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company's stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 843,805 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,082,964 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 173,703 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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