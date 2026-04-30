Varex Imaging (VREX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $216.9170 million for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $462.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 4,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,241.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,450 shares in the company, valued at $261,233. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,720 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,459 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,363 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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