Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 6,752 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $430,642.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,233.80. This trade represents a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gordon Hunter sold 17,714 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,091,359.54.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,754,496.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Gordon Hunter sold 7,746 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $455,154.96.

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Veeco Instruments Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ VECO traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $61.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 912,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,663,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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