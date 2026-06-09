Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $72.8760, with a volume of 660589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,752 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $430,642.56. Following the sale, the director owned 28,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,233.80. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 35,723 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,751.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,066.06. This represents a 45.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,862. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,409 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 32,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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