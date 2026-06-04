Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 90.27% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $230.00 price objective on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.04.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,596,522,000 after acquiring an additional 457,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,770,071,000 after buying an additional 235,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $727,513,000 after buying an additional 271,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $801,267,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,622,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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