Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.820-3.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Ventas Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,119. Ventas has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 359,697 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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