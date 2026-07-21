Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.2480, with a volume of 189802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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