Ventas (VTR) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.1423 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Trading Up 1.4%

VTR opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Ventas by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here