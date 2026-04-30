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Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Veolia Environnement logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 398% to 857,368 shares on Thursday, and the stock last traded at $21.13 versus the prior close of $20.28.
  • Zacks upgraded Veolia from "strong sell" to "hold" on Jan. 12, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently Hold.
  • Technical and balance-sheet signals are mixed: the 50‑day SMA is $19.78 and the 200‑day SMA is $18.29, but liquidity is weak (current ratio 0.86, quick ratio 0.81) with a debt‑to‑equity of 1.54.
  • Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement.

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 857,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session's volume of 172,335 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Veolia Environnement from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement OTCMKTS: VEOEY is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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