Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 857,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session's volume of 172,335 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Veolia Environnement from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement OTCMKTS: VEOEY is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

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