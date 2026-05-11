VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of VEON in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded VEON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $74.00 price target on VEON and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VEON by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company's stock.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. VEON has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that VEON will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd NASDAQ: VEON is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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