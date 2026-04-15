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Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Veradigm logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before trading, opening at $4.15 after a prior close of $4.49 and were reported down about 6.5% with modest volume of 11,823 shares.
  • Wall Street Zen recently upgraded Veradigm to a "hold" rating on March 7.
  • Veradigm is a healthcare technology company offering EHR, revenue-cycle and analytics solutions; the stock has a market cap of $457.38 million, a P/E of 23.25, and is trading near its 50‑day ($4.50) and 200‑day ($4.67) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Veradigm.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.15. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 11,823 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $457.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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