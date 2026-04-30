Verastem (VSTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Verastem to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $21.8370 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Verastem alerts: Sign Up

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 million. On average, analysts expect Verastem to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verastem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 182.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verastem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verastem wasn't on the list.

While Verastem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here