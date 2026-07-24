VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given New $316.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the information services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of VRSN traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.34. 1,012,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,382. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $208.86 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 49.95%.The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $1,355,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,548.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $981,651.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,339 shares in the company, valued at $130,690,172.33. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,942. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More VeriSign News

Here are the key news stories impacting VeriSign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on VeriSign (VRSN) to $324 from $318 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling more upside than previously expected. Benzinga

Wedbush raised its price target on to $324 from $318 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling more upside than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: VeriSign reported Q2 2026 earnings and revenue above estimates , with EPS of $2.38 versus $2.36 expected and revenue of about $435 million, up 6% year over year. Reuters

VeriSign reported , with EPS of $2.38 versus $2.36 expected and revenue of about $435 million, up 6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is targeting 2026 domain-base growth of 5.2% to 6% , supported by steady demand for domain names and the expected launch of .web later this year. Seeking Alpha

The company said it is targeting , supported by steady demand for domain names and the expected launch of later this year. Positive Sentiment: VeriSign also announced that .web has been delegated into the DNS root zone , a potential long-term catalyst that could expand its registry business. Business Wire

VeriSign also announced that , a potential long-term catalyst that could expand its registry business. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and presentation for details on margins, capital returns, and management’s outlook, though these items are less likely to move the stock on their own. Seeking Alpha

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

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