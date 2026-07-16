VeriSign (VRSN) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $433.8270 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 49.95%.The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $270.52 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $208.86 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.01.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign's payout ratio is 35.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.23, for a total value of $67,307.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,010.73. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.09, for a total value of $878,097.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 422,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,513,229.51. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $7,125,942. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,035 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $362,247,000 after purchasing an additional 246,887 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company's stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

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