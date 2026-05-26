Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Bruce Edward Hansen Sells 2,335 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $400,475.85. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,520.68. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,247,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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