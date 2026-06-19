Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to Hold at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 537,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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