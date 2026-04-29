Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Up 8.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $191.25 and last traded at $191.2380. 2,046,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,995,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.66.

The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS.

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Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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