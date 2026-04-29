Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0%

VRSK stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $161.70 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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