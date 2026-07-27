Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Freedom Capital upgraded Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.97.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,393,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,090,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $3,117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,584,162 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,286,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,080,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,747,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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