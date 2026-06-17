Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.8610. 33,095,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 28,190,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

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Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $3,117,471,000 after buying an additional 8,289,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,584,162 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,286,423,000 after buying an additional 7,509,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,080,810,000 after buying an additional 7,461,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,747,930,000 after buying an additional 5,851,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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