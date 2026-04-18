Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jennifer L. McClellan

Representative Jennifer L. McClellan (Democratic-Virginia) recently sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. NYSE: VZ. In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Verizon Communications stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY INVESTMENT ACCOUNT" account.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Representative McClellan

Jennifer McClellan (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on March 7, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClellan (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. McClellan previously served in the Virginia State Senate, representing District 9 from 2017 to 2023. She served in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 71 from 2006 to 2017. Jennifer McClellan was born in Petersburg, Virginia. McClellan earned a B.A. in English and political science from the University of Richmond in 1994 and a J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1997. Her career experience includes working as assistant general counsel with Verizon and an associate with Hunton & Williams

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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