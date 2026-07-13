Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 1.2% - Should You Buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.64. 24,629,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,392,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

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Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon launched the new Gizmo Watch 4 , a kid-friendly smartwatch with safety features like watch-removal alerts and real-time location tracking, expanding its Verizon Family ecosystem and potentially supporting device sales and subscriber growth. Article Title

Verizon launched the new , a kid-friendly smartwatch with safety features like watch-removal alerts and real-time location tracking, expanding its Verizon Family ecosystem and potentially supporting device sales and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Verizon is set to power new BMW Group vehicles in the U.S. with 5G Standalone , which could deepen its presence in connected-car services and create another growth avenue for its network business. Article Title

Verizon is set to power new , which could deepen its presence in connected-car services and create another growth avenue for its network business. Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s Small Business Super Pitch competition and related brand marketing keep the company visible ahead of major consumer and business sales periods, which may help customer engagement. Article Title

Verizon’s competition and related brand marketing keep the company visible ahead of major consumer and business sales periods, which may help customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether investors should buy Verizon before its July 24 earnings report and on the stock’s appeal as a defensive, high-yield name. These pieces mainly reflect market anticipation rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles focused on whether investors should buy Verizon before its and on the stock’s appeal as a defensive, high-yield name. These pieces mainly reflect market anticipation rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary describing Verizon as a “cash machine” and a defensive dividend stock may support the stock’s income appeal, but it does not by itself change the company’s near-term operating outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital raised Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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