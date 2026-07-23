Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.66 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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