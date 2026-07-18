Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.66 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $143,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7,879.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,122 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company's stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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