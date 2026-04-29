Vermilion Energy (VET) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $390.0140 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -13.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Vermilion Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vermilion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vermilion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vermilion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here