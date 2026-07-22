Vermilion Energy (VET) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.1982 per share and revenue of $330.3870 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.66 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is -10.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $64,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,161 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $52,007,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772,600 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 830,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,587 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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