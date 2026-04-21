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Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Now Covered by Evercore

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Versigent logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evercore initiated coverage of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) with an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target, implying about a 58% upside from the prior close.
  • Other firms show generally positive but mixed views—TD Cowen started coverage with a "buy" ($47 PT) and Fox Advisors issued a "strong-buy", while RBC gave "sector perform" ($28 PT); the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.60.
  • Shares opened at $34.78 and are trading within a 12‑month range of $26.34–$36.31, placing the stock below most analyst targets but near its recent high.
  • Five stocks we like better than Versigent.

Investment analysts at Evercore began coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore's price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.12% from the company's previous close.

VGNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Versigent in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Versigent

Versigent Stock Up 0.2%

Versigent stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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