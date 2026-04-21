Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Now Covered by Evercore

Investment analysts at Evercore began coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore's price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.12% from the company's previous close.

VGNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Versigent in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.60.

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Versigent Stock Up 0.2%

Versigent stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

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