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Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at TD Cowen

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026

Key Points

  • TD Cowen upgraded Versigent to "strong-buy". This follows a Fox Advisors upgrade and new coverage from UBS, Wells Fargo and RBC announced recently.
  • Analyst consensus is "Buy" with a consensus price target of $38.25. Three analysts rate it Strong Buy, one rates it Buy and one rates it Hold, with price targets ranging from $28 to $43.
  • Shares were trading up 8.1% at $32.98. The stock sits in a 12‑month range of $26.34 to $34.99, suggesting the upgrades are driving near‑term buying interest.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VGNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Versigent currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Report on VGNT

Versigent Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Versigent stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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