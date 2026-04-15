Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at TD Cowen

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VGNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Versigent currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

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Versigent Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Versigent stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

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