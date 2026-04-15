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Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026

Key Points

  • UBS Group upgraded Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to a strong-buy, and Fox Advisors also issued a strong-buy in recent coverage.
  • Analyst consensus shows three Strong Buy, one Buy and one Hold, giving Versigent an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.
  • Versigent shares opened at $32.98 on Tuesday, trading in a 12‑month range of $26.34 to $34.99.
  • Five stocks we like better than Versigent.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VGNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Versigent in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Versigent in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Versigent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Versigent currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Versigent

Versigent Price Performance

NYSE:VGNT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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