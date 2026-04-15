Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

VGNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Versigent in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Versigent in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Versigent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Versigent currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

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Versigent Price Performance

NYSE:VGNT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

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