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Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Versigent (VGNT) has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy" based on five covering firms (1 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy), with an average 12‑month price target of $38.25.
  • Recent coverage includes RBC (sector perform, $28 target), Wells Fargo (overweight, $35), UBS (buy, $43) and Fox Advisors (strong‑buy); VGNT shares recently traded around $34.69 and have a 12‑month range of $26.34–$35.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Versigent

Versigent Price Performance

Shares of VGNT stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

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Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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