Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

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Versigent Price Performance

Shares of VGNT stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Versigent has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

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