Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $3.2285 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $477.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $533.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $465.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $559.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total value of $469,222.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $287,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,400,102.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock worth $8,707,966 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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