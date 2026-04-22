Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.370-1.430 EPS.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VRT opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $323.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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