Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.300-6.400 EPS.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Stock Down 0.8%

VRT stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv beat Q1 EPS expectations, reporting $1.17 vs. the Zacks consensus of $1.02 and vs. $0.64 a year ago — a clear earnings beat that supports the stock's fundamental story. Article Title

Vertiv beat Q1 EPS expectations, reporting $1.17 vs. the Zacks consensus of $1.02 and vs. $0.64 a year ago — a clear earnings beat that supports the stock's fundamental story. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance to $6.30–$6.40 EPS (above street consensus ~6.16) and reiterated strong topline range of roughly $13.5B–$14.5B — a bullish signal for long-term revenue and profitability expectations. Article Title

Management raised FY2026 guidance to $6.30–$6.40 EPS (above street consensus ~6.16) and reiterated strong topline range of roughly $13.5B–$14.5B — a bullish signal for long-term revenue and profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q1 operational metrics were strong: net sales +30% YoY, adjusted operating margin ~20.8% (up ~430bps), and large operating/ free cash flow generation — all supportive of valuation multiple expansion. Article Title

Q1 operational metrics were strong: net sales +30% YoY, adjusted operating margin ~20.8% (up ~430bps), and large operating/ free cash flow generation — all supportive of valuation multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and AI/data-center positioning (e.g., work on battery energy storage systems and liquid-cooling tailwinds) are reiterated as multi-quarter growth catalysts but are longer‑term drivers rather than immediate price movers. Article Title

Strategic partnerships and AI/data-center positioning (e.g., work on battery energy storage systems and liquid-cooling tailwinds) are reiterated as multi-quarter growth catalysts but are longer‑term drivers rather than immediate price movers. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance of $1.37–$1.43 came in a touch below the consensus ~$1.44 (and revenue guide $3.3B–$3.5B only marginally around estimates), creating short‑term growth cadence concerns despite the stronger full‑year outlook. View Press Release

Q2 EPS guidance of $1.37–$1.43 came in a touch below the consensus ~$1.44 (and revenue guide $3.3B–$3.5B only marginally around estimates), creating short‑term growth cadence concerns despite the stronger full‑year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Macro worries (investor commentary about a potential global slowdown) prompted premarket weakness as traders weighed cyclical demand risk for data‑center equipment. Article Title

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here