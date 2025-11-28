Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 5.2% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.80 and last traded at $181.00. Approximately 4,057,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,696,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company's stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 48.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 43.9% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

