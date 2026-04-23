Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 5.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $325.25 and last traded at $321.5970. 6,983,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,363,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.14.

The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS.

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Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Vertiv reported $1.17 adjusted EPS (well above consensus) with revenue up ~30% YoY and materially wider margins—this beat and the earnings quality narrative are primary drivers of the rally. Read More.

Q1 results: Vertiv reported $1.17 adjusted EPS (well above consensus) with revenue up ~30% YoY and materially wider margins—this beat and the earnings quality narrative are primary drivers of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and cash flow: Management raised full‑year FY2026 guidance and reported strong operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow—supports the view of durable AI/data‑center demand and gives scope for multiple expansion. Read More.

Guidance and cash flow: Management raised full‑year FY2026 guidance and reported strong operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow—supports the view of durable AI/data‑center demand and gives scope for multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (to $350) and remains overweight, providing incremental buy‑side momentum and validation for the growth story. Read More.

Analyst lift: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (to $350) and remains overweight, providing incremental buy‑side momentum and validation for the growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street commentary: Several outlets and analyst notes (RBC, Zacks) are highlighting Vertiv as a long‑term growth/momentum name tied to AI/data‑center capex—this reinforces narrative but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More.

Wall‑street commentary: Several outlets and analyst notes (RBC, Zacks) are highlighting Vertiv as a long‑term growth/momentum name tied to AI/data‑center capex—this reinforces narrative but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guide vs. Street: Q2 EPS and revenue ranges were slightly below some analysts’ expectations (management gave a modestly lower midpoint on near‑term revenue/EPS), which tempers the beat‑and‑raise enthusiasm. Read More.

Q2 guide vs. Street: Q2 EPS and revenue ranges were slightly below some analysts’ expectations (management gave a modestly lower midpoint on near‑term revenue/EPS), which tempers the beat‑and‑raise enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/peak growth concern: Some analysts/commentators are warning the market may be pricing in peak AI/data‑center growth (risk of multiple compression if demand normalizes), which is a headline risk given VRT’s strong run. Read More.

Valuation/peak growth concern: Some analysts/commentators are warning the market may be pricing in peak AI/data‑center growth (risk of multiple compression if demand normalizes), which is a headline risk given VRT’s strong run. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Put activity: Unusually large put option volume was reported around the print — a short‑term sign some traders are hedging or wagering on pullbacks. (trade data reported 40,486 puts vs. typical ~37k)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $340.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $808,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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