Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 40,486 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8% compared to the average volume of 37,320 put options.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS (above estimates) and ~30% year‑over‑year revenue growth, demonstrating strong demand execution this quarter. Vertiv Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations: Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS (above estimates) and ~30% year‑over‑year revenue growth, demonstrating strong demand execution this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 outlook: Management bumped full‑year EPS guidance (6.30–6.40), above prior consensus, signaling confidence in underlying fundamentals for 2026. Press Release: Vertiv Reports Strong First Quarter

Raised FY‑2026 outlook: Management bumped full‑year EPS guidance (6.30–6.40), above prior consensus, signaling confidence in underlying fundamentals for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Margins and cash flow improved materially: Adjusted operating margin expanded (~20.8%), operating profit rose and operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow increased sharply, supporting earnings quality and deleveraging. Press Release: Q1 Metrics

Margins and cash flow improved materially: Adjusted operating margin expanded (~20.8%), operating profit rose and operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow increased sharply, supporting earnings quality and deleveraging. Neutral Sentiment: Partnership and AI positioning: Vertiv is expanding into grid/BESS integration with CPower and is widely discussed as a beneficiary of AI data‑center trends — strategic positives that support longer‑term growth but may be priced in. Vertiv, CPower Partner

Partnership and AI positioning: Vertiv is expanding into grid/BESS integration with CPower and is widely discussed as a beneficiary of AI data‑center trends — strategic positives that support longer‑term growth but may be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/near‑term guide: Q2 EPS guidance (1.37–1.43) and revenue range were slightly below street expectations for the quarter, creating near‑term execution uncertainty despite the stronger FY guide. Compared to Estimates, Vertiv Q1

Mixed/near‑term guide: Q2 EPS guidance (1.37–1.43) and revenue range were slightly below street expectations for the quarter, creating near‑term execution uncertainty despite the stronger FY guide. Negative Sentiment: Macro worries pressured sentiment: Pre‑market chatter about a possible global slowdown triggered selling pressure despite the beat and raised full‑year view. That macro focus likely contributed to the stock moving lower today. Vertiv slips premarket

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $12.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,942,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,963. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $77.24 and a twelve month high of $323.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after acquiring an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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