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Vertu Motors' (VTU) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Vertu Motors logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated its "house stock" rating on Vertu Motors, while Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target to GBX 76 (from GBX 78) but maintained a "buy" rating; the consensus rating is currently Buy with an average target of GBX 76.
  • Shares were trading at GBX 64.68 (up ~0.3%), giving a market cap of about £199.6m; the stock trades close to its 52‑week high (GBX 67) and shows a PE of 13.6 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 66.1.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vertu Motors.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertu Motors from GBX 78 to GBX 76 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTU

Vertu Motors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vertu Motors stock traded up GBX 0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £199.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.

About Vertu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors. The company's franchise dealerships include Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Volvo, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, MINI, smart, Volkswagen, Citroen, CUPRA, Dacia, DS, Ford, Hyundai, MG, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, SKODA, Vauxhall, Ford, Mazda, and Toyota.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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