Vertu Motors' (VTU) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertu Motors from GBX 78 to GBX 76 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 76.

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Vertu Motors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vertu Motors stock traded up GBX 0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £199.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors. The company's franchise dealerships include Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Volvo, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, MINI, smart, Volkswagen, Citroen, CUPRA, Dacia, DS, Ford, Hyundai, MG, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, SKODA, Vauxhall, Ford, Mazda, and Toyota.

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