Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,954 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 113,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 75,939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,590. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.41 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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