Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Stock Price Down 6.1% - Here's What Happened

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.4650. Approximately 58,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 803,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

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More Via Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including The Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Berger Montague, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Via Transportation and an August 10 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. These notices cite alleged securities law violations and investor losses tied to the IPO, which can weigh on sentiment and keep the stock under pressure. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including The Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Berger Montague, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Via Transportation and an August 10 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. These notices cite alleged securities law violations and investor losses tied to the IPO, which can weigh on sentiment and keep the stock under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several notices highlight claims that Via’s stock has fallen sharply since the IPO and that investors were harmed by alleged undisclosed growth obstacles and disclosures. That narrative reinforces concerns about execution and legal risk, which may further hurt investor confidence. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Via Transportation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $19.00 target price on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Via Transportation

Via Transportation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Via Transportation

In related news, CEO Daniel Ramot purchased 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,957 shares in the company, valued at $33,893,398. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,379.80. This represents a 460.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,904 shares of company stock worth $467,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Via Transportation by 89.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company's stock.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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