Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Trading Down 10.3% - Here's What Happened

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $15.8110. Approximately 22,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 686,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Get Via Transportation alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Via Transportation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Via Transportation

Via Transportation Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Via Transportation Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company's stock.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Via Transportation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Via Transportation wasn't on the list.

While Via Transportation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here