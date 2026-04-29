Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.81 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

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Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 7,331,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,532.22. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $252,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,195.52. This trade represents a 20.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $84,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,848 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,336 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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