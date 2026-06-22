Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading 10% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.8710. Approximately 3,381,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,363,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 11.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -218.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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