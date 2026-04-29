Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$437.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.3 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.88.

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Viavi Solutions Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 7,491,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,401. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -252.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.81 million. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 2,045,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 1,990,848 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,336 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,030,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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