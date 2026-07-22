VICI Properties (VICI) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to announce earnings of $0.7130 per share and revenue of $1.0389 billion for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VICI opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 135,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 37.4% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 10,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 5,050 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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