Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 50,000 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,895,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,620,338.90. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total value of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $8,315,000.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 463,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $209.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 17.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,879 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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