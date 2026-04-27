Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,092,360.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,125 shares in the company, valued at $45,640,166.25. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.61. 803,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,382. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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