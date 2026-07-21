Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Down 10.1% - What's Next?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $203.09 and last traded at $207.6050. Approximately 442,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 833,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.99.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research cut Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Trading Down 5.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $297.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,828,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,089,589. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 392,682 shares of company stock worth $123,899,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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