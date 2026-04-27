Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $2,984,967.50 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 11,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $2,984,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,420. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,643 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.85, for a total value of $918,617.55.

On Monday, February 23rd, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $780,287.40.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Vicor Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.03. 515,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,941. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $293.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here