Vicor (VICR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $138.3660 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Vicor Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of VICR stock opened at $252.16 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $382.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,895,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,620,338.90. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 482,682 shares of company stock worth $141,465,933 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vicor by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 374,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here